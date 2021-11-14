Liverpool’s best-kept secret could be a city street.

When you think about Liverpool’s most charming streets, the lush neighborhoods of South Liverpool may come to mind.

However, if you stroll around L20 and L4, you might come across a street that rivals Woolton, Aigburth, or the Georgian Quarter.

One of the city’s most magnificent terraces, tucked away in Kirkdale, has been the focus of a restoration initiative organized by a number of its residents.

Kirkdale continues to be’resilient’ in the face of new obstacles. loom Kearsley Street stands out from the rest of the neighborhood.

It’s in a densely populated area of north Liverpool, with Goodison Park and Anfield just a short walk away.