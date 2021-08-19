Liverpool’s bars and eateries are yearning for extra employees.

As businesses struggle to fill vacancies, bars, pubs, and restaurants in Liverpool are desperately looking for personnel.

Large numbers of individuals have left the UK as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and Brexit, and hospitality businesses are experiencing a workforce shortage.

This comes at a particularly inconvenient moment for firms that have now reopened after being closed for the better part of the last 16 months due to lockdown restrictions.

Liverpool is more reliant on this industry than other cities, with the successful tourism and hospitality economy accounting for most of the city’s revival during the last thirty years.

Hospitality Liverpool is a membership organization with around 200 members from the hospitality industry in Liverpool and the surrounding area.

Because of the staffing need, the company is now offering a variety of positions inside these firms.

“The hospitality sector is currently experiencing a shortage of staff in a variety of roles, and these local businesses are offering a range of job roles, contracts, hours, etc in a variety of hotels, bars, restaurants, and other venues,” according to an advertisement on the Liverpool in Work website.

“Experienced and/or qualified professionals, such as Chefs, Supervisors, and Senior Managers, are among the positions offered.

“Other positions such as receptionists, front-of-house personnel, cleaners, waiting and bar staff, culinary staff, and so on are available.”

Chef patron of The Art School restaurant and joint-chair of Liverpool Hospitality Association, Paul Askew

Despite the fact that demand has returned following statewide lockdowns, he claims that a large number of staff have already left the suddenly “high-risk” sector for positions in logistics, telesales, and deliveries.

“There is a true scarcity, a legitimate demand – and it doesn’t appear that British workers will return because we’ve seen a migration from hospitality into logistics, Amazon, telesales, and delivery drivers,” he told our sister site, Business Live.

“That’s because, as a result of how we’ve been treated throughout the lockdowns, we’re now seen as a high-risk industry.

“People need job security, they need to be able to put bread on the table, and unfortunately, there were a lot of British at that sort of middle management supervisory level.”

