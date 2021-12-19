Liverpool’s Andy Robertson issues a statement following Tottenham Hotspur’s red card.

After being sent off against Tottenham Hotspur, Andy Robertson issued an emotional message to Liverpool fans.

In the 2-2 Premier League tie on Sunday, the Reds left-back was first awarded a yellow card for a challenge on Emerson Royal.

Referee Paul Tierney revised his mind after being directed by VAR to view his pitchside monitor, and gave the Scotland captain a straight red card.

Despite scoring Liverpool’s second goal of the game, Robertson has been ruled out of the following three games, which feature a Premier League and Carabao Cup double header against Leicester City, as well as a Boxing Day meeting against Leeds United.

The encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday was not without controversy, with Jurgen Klopp criticizing referee Mark Tierney in post-match interviews.

In an Instagram post, Robertson expressed his heartfelt condolences to Liverpool fans, but he refused to comment on the game’s other occurrences.

“I was raised to accept responsibility when you make a mistake, and I have to confess my challenge was bad and miscalculated,” Robertson wrote.

“I made a mistake by allowing them to make the decision. Gutted!“ It’s probably best if I stay silent about the rest of the game except to express my admiration for the rest of the squad.

“Putting myself aside, the lads were from a different class and were in incredibly bad circumstances.

“Support the unreal as well in these trying times!” Wish we could have given it a victory!” YNWA, stay safe.” Following a charge on Robertson, Tottenham striker Harry Kane was only given a yellow card, despite many analysts believing the England captain should have been sent off.

Following a challenge involving Diogo Jota and Emerson, Liverpool felt they should have been awarded a penalty, but both Tierney and VAR decided against it.