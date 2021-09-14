Liverpool’s Alisson Becker breaks his quiet on a possible FIFA ban in October, saying, “We need to talk about it.”

Alisson Becker has appealed to the relevant authorities to ensure that Liverpool’s Brazil contingent is not suspended again next month.

The Reds’ preparations for Sunday’s trip to Leeds were complicated by the uncertainty that surrounded both Alisson and his Brazilian teammate Fabinho after the Brazil FA requested FIFA to trigger a five-day restriction that had previously barred the pair from participating.

If Alisson and Fabinho had gone to South America, they would have had to stay in a quarantine hotel for ten days after returning to the UK, and would have been ruled out for at least four matches.

After not being released for national team duty owing to coronavirus quarantine rules, the Brazilian FA dropped their appeal for the Liverpool duo – and Brazil’s other Premier League-based internationals – to be suspended on Friday night.

Juninho, Brazil’s director of football, eventually became an ally for Liverpool, working behind the scenes to ensure the Reds could field both Fabinho and Alisson for the 3-0 triumph at Elland Road.

Alisson says he wants to avoid another diplomatic incident after the international break in October, and that he believes a similar situation will not develop next month.

“Given the way the world has been going in the last two years, we are prepared for any situation,” Alisson said of his odd situation.

“We’ve taken a lot of lessons from these trying times. Last week was no exception; I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to play or not.

“I simply tried to make sure I was prepared, and my preparation was the same as it had been for the other matches.

“I am quite pleased that all stakeholders, including the Brazilian Football Association, the club, the Premier League, and FIFA, collaborated to find a solution to the matter.

“I also have faith in the people in charge of the club and the Premier League, FIFA, the national team, and the governments to find a solution for the next international break.

“We need to start talking about that right now.”

When AC Milan visits Anfield on, the Reds' goalkeeper will begin his fourth season in the Champions League.