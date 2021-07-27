Liverpool’s £52 million failed transfer and Mohamed Salah’s alternative highlight what could happen next.

Liverpool’s recruitment team get a lot of praise, but whether or not they acquire the right deal at the right moment is sometimes a matter of luck.

Much of who else comes to Anfield this summer, aside from central defender Ibrahima Konate, will be determined by sliding doors: which players become available, and which players on the Liverpool shortlist tick the right boxes at the appropriate moment.

Donyell Malen, for example, appears to be on his way to Borussia Dortmund. In the absence of Jadon Sancho, Dortmund can provide him with consistent game time right away, therefore that move was a better match.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has a shortlist of other players.

It was the same situation last summer, when they came to the conclusion that Diogo Jota was the answer to their difficulties after considering Jonathan David and Ismaila Sarr; the Portugal forward was one of a few options.

Jota has definitely proven to be a good addition to the Liverpool squad, and they will be looking for a player with a similar profile this summer in order to bolster the frontline.

The specific name, however, is difficult to pin down for the reasons stated above. If history teaches us anything, it’s that the transfer market is inherently flexible.

Kristian Walsh, speaking on a special Blood Red podcast on the aborted sale, said, “They were never going to go for the next best thing after Nabil Fekir – they moved on.”

“They didn’t reinvest the money that summer, and there was still a lot of speculation about what would happen with Philippe Coutinho’s replacement.

“They haven’t directly replaced him yet, and people are wondering why this is happening.

“Fekir’s disappearance left a £52 million hole in their back pocket.

“It’s a credit to Liverpool’s commercial acumen, much like when they couldn’t sign Virgil van Dijk and didn’t panic and spend £40 million on a player who wasn’t a good fit for them.

“They waited [after the Fekir trade fell through]and then determined that the best option was not to throw money at a subpar player.”

