Liverpool’s £50 million investment is already paying dividends, with new possibilities for Jurgen Klopp emerging.

It’s been precisely a year since Liverpool’s new Kirkby training centre opened its doors to the public.

The £50 million facility, which took 722 days to complete, was Fenway Sports Group’s latest massive infrastructure investment, which is still ongoing with the development of the new Anfield Road stand.

“Today is a very memorable day for the team,” Jurgen Klopp remarked as he began work at the new headquarters. “It’s taken a long time to get here.” While there was a strong sentimental attachment to Melwood, which had served as Liverpool’s training base for over 70 years, the advantages of shifting to Kirkby were clear and numerous.

The first was the size of the area, which was a massive 9,200 square meters. The first-team squad has had access to three full-size pitches, warm-up spaces, and indoor facilities including two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex, and specialised sports rehabilitation suites for the past 12 months.

The open-plan rooms created for the gyms to allow players recovering from injuries to see the training pitches in front of them as a source of encouragement have long been known to keen watchers of training.

But, with the Academy already based in Kirkby since 1998, one of the primary aspects of moving five miles north was to bring all of the club’s age groups together on one site for the first time.

With the under-23 squad sharing the new facilities with the first team, it provided a clearer path for young players to impress the first-team coaching staff and earn opportunities in the senior squad.

“You haven’t’made it’ until you get to the new building,” said outgoing Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards at the unveiling. “You’re close, but because the building is split, you’ll have to earn the opportunity to train with the first team.”

“This is the final and most hardest step, but with Jurgen on board and the owners’ culture, you’ll always have a chance to establish your claim if you work hard enough.” The club will always look to the Academy for solutions.

"The fact that Jurgen is capable.