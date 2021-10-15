Liverpool’s 23-goal lead is likely to be shattered, but only for one game.

Liverpool’s Brazilian contingent appears to be in jeopardy for this weekend’s Premier League match against Watford.

Due to their international commitments against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning, Fabinho and Alisson Becker are doubtful.

Due to the strength of Jurgen Klopp’s roster, Fabinho can be replaced by an established player such as Jordan Henderson, but his goalie in particular might be a major absence.

Caoimhin Kelleher, the 22-year-old who has progressively grown in importance behind the scenes at Anfield to assume Adrian’s spot at no. 2, is the player most likely to fill the vacancy if needed.

The Irishman is gaining a reputation for consistency, but Alisson is a world-class performer who has recently demonstrated his ability to deliver huge moments.

It’s tough to accurately quantify a goalkeeper’s impact, but Expected Goals (xG) can be used to get a sense of what’s going on.

By incorporating factors such as shot placement, xG provides insight into the chances of an attempt being scored, and it tends to provide an accurate evaluation of whether a team deserved fewer or more goals based on their shots.

Goalkeepers can employ post-shot xG since it focuses on shots that strike the target and considers the quality and trajectory of the shot, thereby linking to shot-stopping.

Based on the shots on target he’s faced in the Premier League and Serie A since 2017, Alisson was anticipated to concede roughly 133.6 goals, but he’s only conceded 110 goals, excluding own goals.

That effectively indicates he’s saved shots to a higher standard than the average.

Over the same time frame, Manchester City’s Ederson has outperformed expectations by 6.9 goals, while Jordan Pickford has essentially performed as expected, outperforming by just 0.9 goals.

In terms of shot-stopping, Ederson and especially Pickford are closer to an ordinary standard than Alisson, who appears to be a level above.

Klopp will be hoping that his absence from the Liverpool team will not be felt ahead of Saturday’s away match.