Liverpool’s £107 million transfer fee and Philippe Coutinho’s fee are both explained.

It has an influence on a football club’s balance sheet when a player enters on the tail of a huge money contract.

In the case of Philippe Coutinho’s £142 million transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018, the money did not immediately appear in the Reds’ bank account, allowing them to go out and buy Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk. Instead, the money was received over time, with Liverpool eventually selling the debt to a third party.

However, Barcelona’s investment was recorded as an amortisation expense on their profit and loss records over a five-year period, amounting to £28.4 million per year. That was the cost of his £142 million fee over the course of his five-year contract.

Under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s transfer policy has been criticized by fans. The Reds’ transfer strategy of buying undervalued players and then selling them for a high price has been praised and criticized.

Selling a player for £134 million more than you paid for him was remarkable business in the Coutinho instance. It also allowed them to conduct the necessary business in order to solve the squad inadequacies that were obviously preventing Jurgen Klopp’s men from taking the next step toward trophies during his tenure. It worked with the acquisitions of Alisson and van Dijk.

Since that rush of huge business, FSG had been rather quiet until this summer, when they paid £45 million for Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers and £25 million for Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich. However, those two purchases were not reflected in Liverpool’s most recent records, which revealed the club incurred a £46 million pre-tax deficit during a financial period that encompassed three months of the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating impact on the club’s bottom line.

The club’s amortisation expenditures for the 2019/20 season were included among the figures, which represent the total amount spent on transfer fees for players over the remainder of their initial contracts.

