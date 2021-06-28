Liverpool “won’t be the same” without the “legend” died in a lorry crash in the city center.

A man has been identified as the victim of a lorry accident in Liverpool city centre.

Richard Wignall, often known as Iggy, was killed in Renshaw Street, between Brownlow Hill and Newington Street, on Sunday, June 20.

The 68-year-old man, who lived in the heart of the city, was pronounced dead on the spot.

The HGV’s driver, a 31-year-old guy, pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding police with their investigation.

Since then, tributes have been made to the ‘Liverpool legend,’ who was claimed to be a die-hard Everton FC fan and a constant face throughout the city’s bars.

One buddy uploaded a photo of Iggy with the words “RIP IGGY ONE OF LIVERPOOL [‘s] LEGENDS” on a Facebook group.

“[I] have been traveling to Liverpool for a lot of years and have always had the pleasure of getting to know Iggy a little bit better each time,” a Northern Ireland buddy told the ECHO.

“As I’m a devoted Reds supporter and he was a Blue, we’ve shared some fantastic memories and amusing stories.”

“I know he was very well thought of by all of us back in Northern Ireland, particularly in his hometown of Liverpool,” he continued.

Friends who knew Iggy, who was a famous figure on the city center pub scene, have paid tribute to him on Facebook.

“God bless – such a horrible world X,” Helen Dudley wrote.

“Rest In Peace, he is a Legend,” Billy Quin said.

Gemma Kearns said: “RIP Iggy. U will be missed xxx”.

Sarah Campbell posted: “Aww he used to go in little Coopers,” adding: “RIP sincere condolences to his family and friends xx”.

Christopher Wilson commented: “Always seen him in Rubber Soul shouting at the telly when Everton were on R.I.P”.

And Lilly Oflanagan said: “RIP Iggy…

known you a long time. [It] was so tragic the way you went – pubs won’t be the same without you x”.

Merseyside Police said that an investigation is ongoing and have appealed for anyone who witnessed.