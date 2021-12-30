Liverpool Women’s bomber’s brother pleaded with him not to do s***.

An inquest heard that Emad Al Swealmeen, the bomber at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, died as a result of the explosion and fire produced by the improvised device he built with “murderous intent.”

Swealmeen, 32, was killed when his homemade device detonated in a Delta cab outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11 a.m. on Remembrance Sunday, not far from a large church service at Liverpool Cathedral.

David Perry, the driver, was unharmed in the incident, which was seen on hospital security cameras.

At Liverpool and Wirral Coroner’s Court today, senior coroner Andre Rebello concluded a brief inquest into the death of Iraqi-born Al Swealmeen.

“On November 14, 2021, Emad Jamil Salman Al Swealmeen died in a taxi in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital,” the coroner concluded.

“He died as a result of an improvised explosive device he had taken inside the cab exploding and causing a fire.”

“It was discovered that he made the shrapnel-projecting improvised explosive device with homicidal intent.”

“It’s unclear if he wanted the device to detonate when it did,” he continued.

The device was manufactured at Al Swealmeen’s leased flat in Rutland Avenue, according to the inquiry, and he called his brother 48 hours before he died and suggested he may do “something horrible.”

Al Swealmeen’s brother, who lives in America, said he spoke to him on Friday, November 12, two days before the bomb went off, according to Mr Rebello.

“Towards the end of the call, Emad said something like ‘if I do something horrible that will impact the family, what do you think?” Mr Rebello told the inquiry.

He replied something along the lines of ‘don’t do s**t,’ advising him as an elder brother, despite the fact that this was something that concerned him given his previous troubles.”

Al Swealmeen, who was born in Baghdad, Iraq, had previously been imprisoned in the Middle East for a major assault on another person, as well as in Liverpool for possessing an offensive weapon, according to him.

During the detonation, some 1000 ball bearings were pushed forward, shattering the taxi’s windscreen and damaging the windows of the Women’s Hospital.

Mr. David Perry, a taxi driver, was injured.