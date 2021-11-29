Liverpool wins 4-0. Barcelona has been praised as having achieved one of the “best results in club history,” but do you agree?

The finest games, the greatest moments in football, are always enhanced by a soundtrack.

As Geoff Hurst sprinted clear to score his hat-trick for England in the 1966 World Cup final, several on the pitch assumed the game was finished.

When Manchester City scored a stoppage-time victory to beat United to the Premier League title in 2012, there was no mistake who the goalkeeper was: Sergio Agueroooooooooo…

And when Liverpool defeated Barcelona in one of the most spectacular second-leg comebacks in Champions League history, all it took was three words to create the image when the winning goal was scored.

“I swiftly took a corner….

“….ORIGIIIIIIIII!”

Let’s start with four words.

Trent Alexander-creativity, Arnold’s aided by a quick-thinking ball-boy named Oakley Cannonier, saw Divock Origi presented with the all-important chance, and LFCTV’s in-house commentator Steve Hunter hardly had time to catch his breath.

Hunter, on the other hand, delivered a wonderful, classic Liverpool soundbite in just four syllables.

Origi was alert and on hand to turn home Alexander-pass Arnold’s to make it 4-0 on the night for the hosts as Barcelona’s leaden-foot defenders stood frozen, staring at something and nothing in particular below the Anfield floodlights.

“I think that was just instinctual,” Alexander-Arnold remarked after the game, downplaying the greatest example of opportunism in his career.

It was the game-winning goal they needed to avenge a defeat at the Nou Camp that few, if any, expected in May 2019.

Origi had set the tone early in the encounter, scoring following wonderful work from Jordan Henderson after only seven minutes.

But, with a shaky Barcelona holding on until halftime and a Liverpool side missing Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and weakened further by Andy Robertson’s injury, the three goals required to beat Lionel Messi and co appeared to be beyond Klopp’s men.

Gini Wijnaldum appears, snarling.

The normally mild-mannered Dutch midfielder would subsequently allege that his omission from the most important match of his career at the moment enraged him.

He had a point to make, and he made it, fueled by his perceived injustice.

To begin, he expertly met Alexander-low Arnold’s cross, arriving late into the box. “The summary has come to an end.”