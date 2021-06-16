Liverpool will host the world’s first David Bowie fan convention.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of one of Bowie’s best albums, Liverpool will hold the first David Bowie World Fan Convention, which will include panels, live performances, and a glittering Bowie Ball.

The classic record The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars was published in 1972, and the grandiose, first-ever global convention will commemorate the 50th anniversary of its release.

The David Bowie World Fan Convention returns to Liverpool, a place where the artist performed several times throughout his career, including in April 1967 with The Riot Squad on board the famed Royal Iris, a ferry that offered regular music cruises along the River Mersey.

Bowie’s final performance in Liverpool came in August 1997, when he played before a small gathering of 2,000 people at the Royal Court Theatre.

The event, which is being organized by the David Bowie Glamour fanzine and Liverpool music festival producers, Sound City, will bring fans closer to the truth behind the legend by giving them the opportunity to meet Carlos Alomar, guitarist and band leader for over 20 years, and Gail Ann Dorsey, long-time bassist/vocalist, who are among the first confirmed guests.

Woody Woodmansey, the sole surviving member of David Bowie’s renowned Spiders From Mars, has also confirmed that he will come and greet fans.

A spectacular Bowie Ball is at the center of the event, inviting ticket holders to forego modesty and make-up in order to bring their favorite Bowie era to Liverpool’s Saturday night streets.

Donny McCaslin, a late-career contributor who witnessed Bowie’s intense, creative burst firsthand while playing saxophone on his final album, Blackstar, and vocalist Robin Clark, known for her contributions to 1975’s Young Americans, bring additional, distinct personal and professional perspectives to the convention.

The ‘lighting bolt’ Aladdin Sane cover, perhaps the most famous Bowie photograph of all time, was taken by renowned fashion and music photographer Brian Duffy, and the convention will welcome The Duffy Archive to the convention’s exclusive exhibition and marketplace, where limited edition prints, memorabilia, and more will be available. The summary comes to a close.