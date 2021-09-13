Liverpool will host a three-hour drag Beyoncé bottomless brunch.

Later this year, Liverpool will host a three-hour bottomless brunch inspired by Beyoncé.

The event will feature a variety of smash songs, including Queen B’s Single Ladies, Drunk in Love, Irreplaceable, and a selection of guilty pleasures, all inspired by the pop superstar.

Taking place in November at Bierkeller in the city center, attendees will be treated to about 90 minutes of limitless liquor, including cocktails, beer, and prosecco, in addition to the entertainment, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

To mention a few items on the menu, there will be eggs benedict with bacon, a complete English breakfast, and American styled pancakes.

Aaron Carty, a former finalist on Britain’s Got Talent and a drag queen, will bring his dance company for their own unique Beyoncé Experience, which will be a true show-stopper for members of the Beyhive.

The event, which is only for adults, encourages attendees to dress up and promises to “perform an explosive and high-energy Beyoncé Experience on stage.”

On November 13, Beyoncé Drag Brunch will take place at Bierkeller, which is located at 6-8 Thomas Steers Way in Liverpool ONE.

Tickets are £45 per person, with a minimum table booking of two people and a maximum of six people.

Have you ever attended a themed brunch? What kind of artist do you want to watch at a bottomless event? To leave a recommendation on 2chill, go here.