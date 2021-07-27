Liverpool will host a seaside summer event complete with deckchairs and fish and chips.

The Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool is being changed for its new summer campaign, which will focus on all aspects of the Great British Seaside.

Everything from gigantic deck chairs and decorations to chip cones and ice cream will be offered as part of the traditional British beach experience.

At both the Anchor and Mermaid Courtyards, oversized deck chairs have been arranged, ready for all of your summer selfie requirements.

Along with the physical changes, the local bars and eateries along Liverpool’s waterfront are joining in on the beach fun as well.

A chip cone from award-winning Docklands Fish & Chips, a delectable tub of gelato from Peaberry Coffee House and Kitchen, or sugar-coated churros from Revolucion de Cuba will be available to visitors.

Albert Dock’s resident fish experts Lerpwl has a complete day of seafood samplings on offer as part of the summer offers.

On Thursday, August 5, Lerpwl will host two sittings of a five- or ten-course tasting menu for lunch or supper, showcasing a variety of their finest seafood paired with fresh local veggies. The Fisherman’s Mission charity will also receive 10% of the food bill at Lerpwl.

In addition to Lerpwl’s offerings, Turncoat Bar, a gin and pizza bar, has announced its new summer schedule. Summertime plans include exclusive cocktails, gin tastings, and gin launches, as well as Turncoat’s new free monthly comedy events, which begin on August 8.

The Canal and River Trust’s ‘Wellbeing Weekender’ will take place on August 20-22, rounding out The Dock’s summer programming. A variety of water-based activities, as well as boat tours, will be available at the free event.

The first ever Rose Festival brings the fun-filled coastal celebrations to a close. It’s intended to be the perfect summer wine experience throughout the August bank holiday weekend, with more information to come.