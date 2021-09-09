Liverpool will host a massive circus with acrobatics and daring motorbike stunts.

Later this month, Europe’s largest travelling big top show will return to Liverpool.

From September 17 to 28, Gandeys Circus will be at Aintree Racecourse.

The action-packed play, which features a multinational cast of more than 25 courageous performers, is suited for the entire family.

High wire, trapeze, motorcyclists in the Thunderdome, and the all-new roller-skating Duo Eclipse performing hand-to-hand abilities topped off with a daring neck-spin are among the death-defying feats on display.

The concert will also feature the Gandey Premiere of ‘The Double Acrobatic Swing’ from the Didyk group from Ukraine, as well as the appearance of the largest suspended carousel ever seen in a Big Top.

Fearless acrobats are tossed from one gigantic swing to the next, somersaulting across the ring in the new act. Andreea is back with her clown antics, ready to give Ringmaster Ryan a run for his money.

Tickets start at £9.99 and go up from there. To make a reservation, go to www.gandeyscircus.com.