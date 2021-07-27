Liverpool will host a Halloween carnival, a big advent calendar, and other outdoor activities.

A total of nine new festivals have been confirmed for the next year in Liverpool.

The new events provide a variety of unique experiences, ranging from a Halloween carnival to a big advent calendar.

The news is the result of additional financing from Liverpool Without Walls. Liverpool’s arts and culture industry was given the option in June to apply for up to £20,000 in funding to help them create new outdoor festivals.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Zutons, and others will perform at a massive waterfront festival this summer.

One of the nine organizations to get financing is Liverpool Theatre Festival, which will host a new event at St Luke’s Church with comedy, arts, and cabaret.

Throughout December, Paperwork Theatrical will be hosting a large advent calendar in Williamson Square, and Zest Event Management will be celebrating Bonfire Night with a series of street fire theatre performances throughout the city centre, paying homage to various characters from Alice in Wonderland.

The Kazimier & Make CIC will hold a free Halloween Carnival on Liverpool’s Ten Streets this October, while Naissance Spark CIC will stage a three-day public art festival in the city center.

In August, the Jamaica Street Carnival will take over Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, and in September, Rebel Soul Enterprises will host a family-friendly event highlighting reggae music through live performances and activities.

Cinema Nation CIC, which offers an outdoor cinema experience, and One Latin Culture, which is celebrating its tenth year, are two other outdoor festivals that have received support.

“The response to the call-out was really robust, and these brand new events are a very welcome addition to this year’s cultural calendar,” said Councillor Harry Doyle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy.

Because the pandemic has effectively placed our much-loved cultural sector on hold for the past 18 months, knowing that we have such an exciting program of activity planned for the rest of the year seems like another important step toward normalcy.

I'd like to congratulate all of the cultural organizations for stepping up and planning these events, and I'm incredibly glad that, thanks to city council financing, we can help bring these incredible ideas to life.