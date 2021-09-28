Liverpool will have to deal with Virgil van Dijk’s decision, while Real Madrid’s regrets linger.

When Liverpool takes the field at the Estadio do Dragao this evening, they will be returning to familiar territory.

However, there will be a nagging sensation among Jurgen Klopp’s players that the latest comeback is four months late.

Last season, the Reds’ aspirations of reaching their third Champions League final in four years were dashed when they lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, instead watching Chelsea defeat Manchester City in the final staged at Porto’s home stadium.

Not only was the first leg in Spain perhaps Liverpool’s worst performance of the season – the 7-2 loss at Aston Villa remains an exception – but it was also the last time they lost a competitive match, ending a run of 17 games without defeat.

The Reds were embroiled in a thrilling 3-3 draw at promoted Brentford on Saturday, a reminder of the standards they must reach if they are to really challenge City and Chelsea both at home and away.

Liverpool’s 3-2 triumph over AC Milan in their first Group B game a fortnight ago laid a good foundation in what is expected to be a challenging group, with Porto holding Atletico Madrid to a deserved goalless draw.

That evening, Klopp swapped his centre-backs, with £36 million summer addition Ibrahima Konate making his Reds debut alongside Joe Gomez, who was starting for the first time since November.

Virgil van Dijk’s bruising confrontation with Brentford’s Ivan Toney highlighted the talismanic defender’s lack of match sharpness as he searches for match sharpness following his own lengthy sabbatical.

With Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League visit of champions City on the horizon, the Dutchman might be set for another start on the bench.

With Naby Keita – who scored against Porto at Anfield in 2019 – returning available and James Milner providing a more experienced option, midfield change might be on the cards.

Liverpool has had a solid relationship with Porto in the past. Under Klopp, the Reds have never lost to the Portuguese team and have scored nine goals in two visits, both en route to the Champions League final.

Porto, on the other hand, is merely the second best team in the world tonight.