Liverpool will decide whether or not to sell Ben Davies, who is expected to leave the club.

Ben Davies is on the verge of joining Sheffield United on loan.

The Liverpool defender has yet to make his competitive debut at Anfield after joining for £500,000 from Preston North End in January.

Celtic, Burnley, and Bournemouth have all been tracking Davies in recent weeks, but the Blades have been in the box seat the entire time.

Slavisa Jokanovic has been tenacious in his efforts to bring the left-footed centre-back to Bramall Lane, and a loan agreement is close to being finalized.

Liverpool has been open to making a permanent deal for Davies if the appropriate offer comes in, but they have always believed that a loan switch is the more probable option this summer.

Following the return to fitness of defensive three Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, Davies’ chances of playing time appear unlikely.

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are also expected to stay at the club, despite the fact that the former is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Since joining the Reds at the end of January, Davies has yet to appear in a competitive game, with Jurgen Klopp choosing to use Fabinho at the back until Phillips and Williams form a relationship that enabled them go on a 10-game undefeated run in the latter months of the season.

In the final pre-season game of the summer, he made his Anfield debut in a 3-1 win over Osasuna.