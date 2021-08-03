Liverpool will be left with a “sour taste” as a result of Harry Kane’s move to Manchester City.

If Manchester City sign Harry Kane, Liverpool’s aim for next season could become much more difficult.

Pep Guardiola’s side handily won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final for the first time, but they are still looking to sign Kane and England teammate Jack Grealish.

While Grealish is a gifted player, City already has players of his caliber, so the arrival of the England captain may be a game-changer.

“Let’s face it, if City had Kane, it’d just be boring,” Paul Gorst observed on the newest Blood Red podcast.

“They just cruised to victory and did so without a known number nine.

“They bought one of the top centre-forwards in the world after Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero didn’t play much previous season.”

Last season, Kane won the Golden Boot ahead of Mohamed Salah, scoring 23 goals in a struggling Tottenham team.

Last season, Guardiola’s side was chastised for their lack of a number nine, with Sergio Aguero approaching his final season at the club and mostly playing from the bench.

With the consequences of the global pandemic starting to show, large sums of money have been hard to come by in the transfer window so far, but City are willing to put up the cash needed to get the players they want.

“It will make Liverpool’s task more difficult,” Gorst said.

“It leaves a foul taste in my mouth that they can win things by a landslide and then go out and spend £200 million on two players at the drop of a hat while everyone else is cutting their cloth and having a hard time generating finances.

“The globe is still struggling to recover from a global pandemic, and City goes out and spends £200 million on two players.

“It’ll cost a lot more than that, isn’t it? If they get Kane, it’ll be closer to £250 million.

“It’s fantasy football nonsense, and Liverpool has to compete with it. They’ll have to box cleverly once more.”

Aston Villa’s captain is a throwback footballer who can glide past opponents even if he lacks searing pace. “The summary has come to an end.”