Liverpool will be a part of a £16 million plan to “eliminate rough sleeping by 2024.”

The Government has announced that Liverpool would be one of the cities participating in a trial scheme aiming at abolishing rough sleeping by 2024.

The £16 million scheme will help homeless people who have been discharged from hospitals.

The government expects that by reducing burden on the NHS and assisting homeless individuals in finding housing, it would be able to achieve its goal of ‘stopping rough sleeping by 2024.’

The major goal of the pilot project is to break the loop of people leaving hospitals and returning to the streets, only to be promptly readmitted to hospitals.

Patients who are homeless in hospitals are more than twice more likely to be readmitted to the hospital in an emergency, according to the government.

“A study of over 3,000 homeless patients discharged after an emergency admission from 78 hospitals between 2013 and 2016 found that nearly 2,000 were readmitted within a year, roughly twice the rate of those with houses to go to,” the article continues.

The experiments will take place in 17 places across the UK, including Liverpool, and will try to enhance services for some of society’s most vulnerable citizens, such as housing, employment, and drug addiction.

According to government figures, those who have trouble sleeping die 30 years earlier than the general population, and the expected number of those dying each year has increased by nearly 50 percent in less than a decade.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: “No one should ever have to sleep on the street; further support will ensure that individuals who do not have a home receive the assistance they require, recover more rapidly, and break the cycle of hospital readmission.

“Throughout the epidemic, this administration has demonstrated its commitment to assisting individuals who are homeless by providing temporary housing and priority vaccines.

“These trial initiatives will demonstrate how much more effective care can be when it’s integrated, and the best examples will be replicated across the country to help combat homelessness.”