Liverpool welcome back Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri.

The addition of Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri has bolstered Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

Thiago and Shaqiri will re-join the squad on Wednesday after taking an extended holiday following their Euro 2020 exploits.

Thiago was a member of the Spain squad that advanced to the semi-finals before losing to Italy, while Shaqiri was a standout for Switzerland before the Spaniards stopped their run in the quarter-finals.

Both players are scheduled to report to training on Thursday, but they will not be considered for Liverpool’s friendly against Hertha Berlin on Thursday evening.

After making just seven starts last season, Shaqiri is expected to leave during the summer window, having notified the club of his desire for a new challenge.

Lazio and Napoli of Serie A, as well as Sevilla and Villarreal of Spain, are said to have contacted the forward’s representation to inquire about the potential of a move away from Liverpool, who are seeking roughly £12 million for him.

Liverpool are still without Jordan Henderson and the Brazilian trio of Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino, who are all on leave after competing in the Euro 2020 and Copa America championships earlier this month.