Liverpool Waterstones will host a Paul McCartney book launch event.

An exclusive event for the launch of Paul McCartney’s book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present is being held at Waterstones in Liverpool’s city centre.

The Liverpool-born icon rose to prominence with The Beatles, making history and leaving a lasting legacy in the music industry.

Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (£75) is an intimate self-portrait from one of the greatest songwriters of all time, tracing his life from childhood to the present day through the lyrics to 154 iconic songs, along with captivating commentary and never-before-seen photographs, drafts, and letters.

Waterstones Liverpool will host an evening of celebrations for the book’s launch on November 1.

Customers are encouraged to join the bookshop staff for an evening of music, visual magnificence, and Beatles-themed fun, leading up to Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics’ midnight publication.

The night will also feature a performance by The Bootleg Beatles, the world’s premier Beatles band, a Beatles themed quiz, and much more.

Tickets cost £125 and come with a copy of The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present as well as a goody bag. On November 1, 2021, doors will open at 8.30 p.m., and books will be distributed at midnight.

On the night, one lucky ticket holder will have the chance to win a signed, special limited edition of The Lyrics worth £1,500.

“We’re extremely delighted to be holding this event in honour of Paul McCartney’s highly anticipated The Lyrics,” said Tom Hawley, bookshop manager at Waterstones Liverpool.

“We can’t wait to have copies of this fantastic book on our shelves, ready to be suggested to our consumers.” “Let the Beatlemania begin!” says the narrator. Costumes and dressing up are encouraged, and there will be an award for the most creative costume.

More information about the evening’s entertainment will be released closer to the time.