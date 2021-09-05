Liverpool was permanently changed by Britain’s “first skyscraper.”

It’s difficult to picture Liverpool without the Royal Liver Building, which is one of the city’s most famous structures.

When was opened on July 19, 1911, at a height of 98 meters, the Grade II listed structure was termed Britain’s first “skyscraper.”

The structure, designed by W Aubrey Thomas, was one of the first multi-story concrete structures ever built, costing £533,000 to construct – more than £50 million in today’s money.

It is one of the Three Graces, along with The Cunard Building and The Port of Liverpool Building, that make up our city’s famous skyline.

The building’s construction began in 1907, when it was designed as an office for the Royal Liver Group’s 6,000 employees.

Since then, the Royal Liver Building has been an essential part of the city’s history and is a well-known landmark, not least because of the two Liver birds that adorn its clock towers.

Bella and Bertie are their nicknames. Bella keeps an eye out at sea to ensure that the boats arrive in port safely, while Bertie keeps an eye on the city to protect the people of Liverpool.

The clock, known as Great George, was constructed in Leicester and set in motion on July 22, 1911, the day King George V was crowned.

The clock faces are larger than Big Ben’s, and each minute hand is 14 feet in length.

The Royal Liver Building was in serious need of repair by the 1970s, and Royal Liver considered selling it, but instead decided to renovate it from top to bottom.

However, from 2008 onwards, Royal Liver was impacted by the crisis and eventually entered merger talks with rival Royal London.

The agreement was reached in 2011, and the remaining Royal Liver employees were transferred to Royal London’s Cheshire headquarters the following year, when the Royal Liver name was dropped.

The building was placed up for sale for the first time in its existence in October 2016, with Corestate Capital, a Luxembourg-based investment group, purchasing it for £48 million in February 2017.

The Royal Liver Building 360 allows visitors to experience a virtual tour of the landmark structure today.

