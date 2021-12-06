Liverpool was bracing for yet another storm, with a woman trapped in her bed and a man’s sad final text.

Merseyside is expected to be battered by strong winds once more this week, as forecasts predict another storm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area, which is forecast to be hit by storms once more on Tuesday.

The warning comes less than a fortnight after Storm Arwen disrupted transport across the region by ripping trees from the ground.

Further travel disruption is expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, which has issued a warning that will last until midnight.

It also stated that delays in road, rail, air, and ferry transportation are “probable.”

Leah Smith has been bedridden for the past five years after her mother noticed something was wrong with her.

The North Wales mother of five has to lie flat and frequently has convulsions and numbness in various sections of her body.

When Leah initially began experiencing a “stroke-like” episode in February 2017, her world was flipped upside down.

Debbie Smith, Leah’s mother, told The Washington Newsday: “She was experiencing symptoms that were similar to those of a stroke. When it happened, I was sitting next to her.

“It was entirely unexpected. She appeared to be a little vacant; she could speak, but I could tell she wasn’t entirely with us, so I called an ambulance.

“It seemed like she was in a trance; I could tell she wasn’t herself.”

As her fit and healthy brother lay dying in hospital, a distraught sister recalled the final text she got from him.

John Eyers, 42, of Southport, died of covid after assuming he didn’t need the vaccine because he was in good health.

Before declining the Covid injection, the father of one assumed he would just have a “minor sickness.”

Jenny McCann, John’s twin sister, described how the family was devastated when John was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus and died four weeks later.

“Don’t let them give up on me,” John texted his sister while he was in the hospital.

Jenny received this letter from her twin brother, who died on July 27.