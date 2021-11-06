Liverpool vs. Jude Bellingham: Transfer claim, Henderson bond, and how much it would cost.

Jude Bellingham and Liverpool have been matched for the second week in a row.

Craig Hignett, a former Premier League midfielder, sparked transfer speculation when he claimed on BBC Radio Merseyside that Jude Bellingham was ready to go from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool.

“I think I’ve heard that on good authority, but I can’t say where,” said the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers midfielder, who is now a pundit.

Hignett’s remarks drew a lot of attention, and Bellingham himself cited one article that included a photo of him smiling while playing for England. That tweet was quickly deleted, adding to the mystery surrounding the entire event.

Bellingham is a player who is said to have Liverpool’s admiration, but any discussion of a transfer is premature.

Liverpool was on Jude Bellingham’s mind when he was selecting where he wanted to go in 2019.

The midfielder had burst onto the scene with Birmingham City as a 16-year-old, and by the time he left the club one year later, he had already played 41 Championship games, scored four goals, and had his shirt number retired in the hopes of inspiring the club’s next crop of youthful talent.

Bellingham chose Borussia Dortmund over Liverpool, following in the footsteps of England teammate Jadon Sancho, with the promise of more regular game time and a high-level platform for him to flourish away from the Premier League’s goldfish bowl tipping the balance in favor of the Bundesliga side, who paid £22.5 million for his services.

All of this seems like a long time ago, yet Bellingham is just 18 years old and will turn 19 in June.

He has shone in German football’s highest league, earning him eight England caps and a place in the Euro 2020 squad as a result of his efforts.

Dortmund’s success in attracting young players has resulted in the signings of Sancho, Bellingham, and Erling Haaland.

Sancho moved to Manchester United for £73 million this summer, Haaland is expected to go next summer, and Bellingham is expected to leave next year. “The summary has come to an end.”