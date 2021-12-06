Liverpool veteran Jamie Carragher announced Erling Haaland for Monday Night Football.

Monday Night Football is set to be a spectacle, not just because Everton will face Arsenal, but also because Jamie Carragher will be joined by a surprise guest.

Erling Haaland, a rumored target for numerous Premier League clubs, will reportedly make his debut on the show, joining ex-Liverpool player Carragher.

On Monday afternoon, the former Reds defender made the shocking statement via Twitter.

Following in the footsteps of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Haaland has returned to the studio after scoring in Dortmund’s 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Everton, led by Rafa Benitez, are eager for a win at Arsenal, as they sit just five points above the Premier League relegation zone. A win would lift the Blues to 12th place.

After his goal-scoring exploits for RB Salzburg and Dortmund, Haaland, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, is one of the most sought-after players in world football.

The Norwegian is expected to speak about the contentious match between his team and Bundesliga leaders Bayern, in which another Liverpool target, Jude Bellingham, showed his displeasure with the referee.