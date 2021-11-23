Liverpool versus Porto predictions and betting odds: Mo Salah will continue to cause problems for his Portuguese opponents.

Liverpool host Porto to Anfield in their fifth Champions League group stage match, with a place in the knockout rounds and top spot secured.

The Reds are even money with Grosvenor Sport to win at Anfield, while their Portuguese opponents are 13/5 to win and a draw is 27/10.

A strong double against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid ensured Liverpool’s passage through the group stage with two games remaining, including a trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan.

Jurgen Klopp’s side hasn’t put a foot wrong in this competition, or for the entire season – they’ve only had one defeat in all competitions this season, which came against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Now they face a Porto team seeking to finish second, but that will be decided in their last group stage match against Atletico Madrid unless they pull off a miracle and win at Anfield.

If Atletico Madrid defeats AC Milan, the Portuguese club will be assured of a place in the Europa League knockout rounds, assuming Liverpool maintains their perfect record in the group.

Tips

Salah to score a hat-trick – 7/1

Over 3.5 goals by Liverpool – 17/218+ | Play responsibly | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change

Stats for the team

This season, Liverpool has averaged 10 total corners per match in all competitions, with 9.5 in Champions League games. It’s 23/20 if there are more than 9.5 total corners.

In all of Liverpool’s group stage matches, there have been 15 bookings, but none in their encounter against Porto – a repeat of under 2.5 is 5/2.

Player to keep an eye on

Because Liverpool is in action, Mo Salah will undoubtedly be the guy on everyone’s lips.

So far this season, the Egyptian winger has scored 18 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions, including seven goals in four Champions League games.

Salah was in terrific form the last time the two teams played, scoring twice at the Estadio do Dragao before being pulled off halfway through the second half.

In fact, he’s scored four times in five games. “The summary has come to an end.”