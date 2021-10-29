Liverpool versus Brighton prediction: Mo Salah will thrive against Brighton’s sloppy defense.

Liverpool crushed Manchester United at Old Trafford, avenged themselves against Watford, and now have the opportunity to clear the air at Anfield when they host Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are 2/9 favourites, while Brighton are 11/1 outsiders and a draw is 23/4.

With a perfect start in the Champions League, an undefeated Premier League record, and a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be on cloud nine right now.

Not only that, but it will be their first visit to Anfield since thumping Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford last weekend.

The atmosphere will be intense, and Brighton will be looking for vengeance after winning in Merseyside last season thanks to a Steven Alzate winner.

Klopp’s side earned their revenge against Watford after losing their unbeaten run in their title-winning season the last time they encountered the Hertfordshire side, and all signs lead to another large win as Brighton continue to make defensive errors.

Stats for the team

The Reds score 3.07 goals per game on average, whereas Brighton only score 1.33. With the hosts scoring three or more goals in nine of their past 11 matches in all competitions, I’m supporting Liverpool to score 2.5 goals at 19/20.

Liverpool has had zero bookings in seven games in all competitions, and a repeat is 41/20, while Brighton has two per game (over 1.5 cards for the visitors is 10/13 with Grosvenor Sport).

Players to keep an eye on

Mo Salah is a man possessed, with the Egyptian international scoring 17 goals in all competitions and adding five assists in the Premier League.

Last weekend, the winger scored a hat-trick, and a goal would give him eight Premier League goals in a row – Jamie Vardy holds the record with 11 during Leicester City’s title-winning season.

Brighton, on the other hand, will be looking at.