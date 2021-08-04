Liverpool transfers: Ben Davies’ bid is turned down, and Arnaut Danjuma is valued at £21 million.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League next season after defeating Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

At one point, it seemed improbable for the Reds, but a string of good results, combined with Leicester City’s poor form, saw the tide shift.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, just over two months after the Reds’ final game of the season, they are being linked with a slew of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his ranks.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield? We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Nicolo Barella is an Inter Milan midfielder.

Calciomercato is mentioned in The Hard Tackle.

According to the rumor, Liverpool is interested in signing Barella during the current transfer season.

The 24-year-old has been at the San Siro for two years, having joined on loan from Cagliari in 2019 before completing a permanent deal last summer.

Barella was an important member of Inter’s team, playing a major role in the Nerazzurri’s first Serie A title triumph in almost a decade and being a regular in Italy’s Euro-winning side.

According to the report, the Reds want to compete with old rivals Manchester United for the player’s signature.

Ben Davies is a Liverpool defender.

Dominic King is a journalist for the Daily Mail.

Davies, the Reds’ centre-back, has reportedly piqued the interest of three clubs this summer, according to the article.

Celtic, Sheffield United, and Bournemouth, according to King’s tweet, are all interested in signing Davies ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

While King claimed in the same tweet that Sheffield United approached Liverpool about signing Davies on loan, the Reds turned down the offer.

Davies joined Liverpool from Preston North End in the January transfer window of 2021, however he has yet to make an appearance for the Reds.

Arnaut Danjuma, a midfielder for Bournemouth.

Marca, a Spanish publication, has partnered with the Mirror to bring you this story.

According to the source, the Reds are interested in signing Danjuma this summer, but will have to wait. “The summary has come to an end.”