Liverpool transfers: According to Kingsley Coman, the Reds are leading the hunt for Marco Asensio.

The transfer window may have closed, but the rumour mill is already looking ahead to January.

This summer, Liverpool only added one player, Ibrahima Konate, from RB Leipzig.

The Reds chose not to replace Georginio Wijnaldum and instead added an attacker to the squad, which garnered a lot of criticism from fans.

Despite new contracts for a number of key players, Liverpool will need to renew the team over the next year.

Asensio, Marco

todofichajes.com

If rumors from Spain are to be accepted, Liverpool are willing to offer €35 million (£30 million) for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

The Reds have been connected with the midfielder for some time, and reports claim he might join the club as soon as January.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti, but the article claims Liverpool currently ‘lead the race.’

Many clubs will be keeping an eye on Asensio’s position as he reportedly seeks a move away from the Bernabeu in order to resurrect his career.

His current deal with Madrid finishes in 2023, and he has two years left on it.

Franck Kessie is a French artist.

Calciomercato

Franck Kessie, an AC Milan midfielder, is in the final year of his contract with the Italian giants.

After the free transfers of Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, Milan could lose another another player.

According to reports in Italy, the player has yet to make a decision on his future and “may be tempted” by offers from other countries.

Despite recent links with Liverpool, sources say Chelsea and PSG would be willing to pay the star €8 million per year to keep him.

Coman, Kingsley

Le10Sport

According to recent reports from France, Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman is ‘unlikely’ to extend his contract with the German club as Premier League clubs surround.

The current contract of the 25-year-old France international, which runs through 2023, has two years left on it.

The story goes on to say that the player ‘dreams’ of moving to England after playing in Ligue 1, Serie A, and the Bundesliga.

Liverpool and Manchester City are rumored to be interested in signing him. “The summary has come to an end.”