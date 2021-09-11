Liverpool transfer news: Pedri has been linked with an £85 million move to the Reds, with the Germany international being ‘considered’.

For a lot of Premier League clubs, the January transfer window might be a crucial moment of the season.

Liverpool will have a team selection conundrum with Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, and Mohamed Salah all competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp may have no choice but to bolster his squad at this point in the season, as the Reds prepare to lose important first-team players.

Despite the summer window being closed, the Reds have been linked with a slew of names, which we’ve compiled here.

Pedri.

Web Market in its Entirety

Pedri, a Barcelona midfielder, has been linked with an £85 million move to Liverpool.

Last season, the 18-year-old made an impression for the La Liga giants as well as for Spain at Euro 2020.

Pedri’s contract with Barcelona is slated to expire next summer, although the club has the option to extend it.

The Spain international would be a long-term option for Liverpool’s midfield, according to Tutto Mercato Web, and the Reds are set to make a bid for the teenager, who has been compared to former Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.

Adeyemi, Karim.

Transfermarkt.

In the January transfer window, Liverpool are preparing a move for Red Bull Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi.

If the Reds manage to sign the 19-year-old, he is anticipated to cost in the region of €30 million (£25 million).

In recent days, Liverpool has been linked with a move for Adeyemi next summer, but they could step up their chase of the youngster to ward off interest from rival teams.

Patrick Bamford is a British actor.

Goal.

Liverpool were rumored to be interested in signing Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford earlier this year.

Despite concerns about his inaccuracy in the final third, the 28-year-old impressed for Leeds in the Premier League last season, proving many people wrong.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to have taken notice of his development as a player, and has previously lauded Bamford in the media.

Liverpool had a ‘real’ interest in the English striker, according to Goal, but it ‘never went far.’ According to the story, Bamford was not enthralled by the prospect of. “The summary has come to an end.”