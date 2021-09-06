Liverpool transfer news: Franck Kessie’s contract is being extended, and Carlos Soler is being watched.

For another summer, the transfer market has closed, and Jurgen Klopp now knows what Liverpool squad he will have to work with until at least January.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings for when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Declan Rice is a midfielder for West Ham United.

Liverpool is one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing Rice next year, according to the source.

According to the report, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City have all expressed an interest in signing Rice next summer.

Rice, according to the article, believes this to be his final season at West Ham and may seek a transfer away from the London Stadium next summer.

Rice’s current contract with West Ham expires in 2024, although it has been reported that the club is considering extending him a new agreement.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

According to the report, Kessie has rejected the latest contract offer from Milan, causing Liverpool to get concerned.

Kessie’s current contract with Milan expires next summer, and the Serie A club is eager to offer him new terms.

According to the source, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint-Germain have all been made aware of Kessie’s condition and are exploring a move next summer.

Kessie would be allowed to engage with clubs outside of Italy and perhaps sign a pre-contract deal if he did not sign a new contract by January.

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

According to the report, Liverpool has put Soler on its radar in the hopes of making a future deal.

Jurgen Klopp is said to admire the 24-year-old, with the Reds manager praising the player’s adaptability.

Soler's contract includes a £125 million release clause, according to reports.