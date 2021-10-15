Liverpool The scientist Covid warned his children that they would ‘fire in hell.’

After retracting a study paper on a possible coronavirus cure, a scientist from the University of Liverpool received death threats and was informed his children would “burn in Hell.”

After publishing the research, Andrew Hill, a pharmacologist at the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Translational Medicine, experienced hate on Twitter.

The research he and his co-authors wrote suggested that the medicine Ivermectin could help Covid patients.

The study was retracted after a correction of the data was made owing to ethical issues, according to nature.com.

Mr Hill said he began receiving harassment online after sharing a photo of himself having his first dose of the Covid vaccine in March of this year.

“I started getting regular threats on Twitter, asking that ivermectin be authorized worldwide and doubting the safety of vaccines,” Mr Hill said in a piece published in the Guardian on Wednesday (October 3).

After reviewing his initial research and filtering out data from “poor-quality clinical studies,” it was discovered that the drug’s use had no clinical benefit, and the paper was retracted.

The abuse became more nasty and personal after that, with threats made against Mr Hill and his family.

“I was sent photographs of Nazi war criminals hanging from lampposts, images of swinging coffins, explicit threats that my family wasn’t secure, that we’d all burn in hell,” Mr Hill claimed.

The eminent scientist has since deactivated his Twitter account.

According to the Guardian report, a Twitter spokeswoman stated, “Abuse and harassment have no place on our service.”

“By surfacing more information for examination, our investments in proactive technology continue to minimize the burden on users to report to Twitter.

“Rather than relying on Twitter reports, we now proactively uncover more than 65 percent of the messages we take action on for abuse.”