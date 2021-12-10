Liverpool terrace sells for £33k more than the asking price after a bidding war.

Bids poured in for two Merseyside homes this week, which sold for hundreds of pounds more than their asking price at auction.

Throughout the pandemic, Liverpool, like many other cities, saw a property boom, with demand continuing to rise.

According to reports, the region has the fastest-growing housing prices of any city in the United Kingdom.

During their auction this week, estate brokers Sutton Kersh witnessed a lot of interest.

This includes homes in Garston and Bootle, which drew a lot of interest from purchasers looking to snap them up.

A detached, two-story freehold building in Bootle sold for £70,000 more than its suggested price, totaling £180,000.

It was once a public house on Canal Street/Berry Street, together with a plot of land.

The house was built on two levels, with a basement to boot.

Garston, a two-bedroom terraced house on Bellmore Street, also drew a lot of interest during a heated bidding war.

This medium terraced home in close proximity to Garston Village sold for nearly £30,000 more than its target price of £85,000 at auction, netting £118,000.

A six-bed HMO on Brighton Street, Wallasey, which is spread out over three storeys, also sold satisfactorily during the auction.

All of the bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, and the house sold for £256,500.