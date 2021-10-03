Liverpool teenager who idolized Steven Gerrard, trained with Luis Suarez, and made an unexpected return in Jurgen Klopp’s era said, “I was in dreamland.”

Liverpool’s slogan, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” is one of the most apt in the sport.

It makes no difference whether you’re a club icon with a total of 857 appearances and 346 goals, a current Red born hundreds of miles away in Egypt, Brazil, or Japan, or a former youth team graduate who moved down the pyramid.

You are a Red for life if you have ever represented Liverpool Football Club.

Jordan Lussey, a former academy star who was welcomed back by his former club in the summer of 2019 when he was suffering with the harsh reality of non-league football and being out of contract, six years after his own Anfield adventure came to an end, knows this better than most.

“At the time, I was not under contract. In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, the midfielder recounted how he was planning to go on trial with a Football League club over the summer but it didn’t work out. “I was on the treadmill at the gym early one morning when I ran into Alex Inglethorpe.

“We struck up a conversation, and he welcomed me into the Academy to inquire about my well-being and obtain an update on my whereabouts.

“I accepted his invitation and walked into his office to see him. I told him I’d been playing non-league football for the past few years, hoping to have a chance to go on trial with a Football League club, but it didn’t work out, so I was simply keeping healthy.

“And he invited me in to train with Neil Critchley’s Under-23s. It was just meant to be for a week at first. I went in for the week and did well, giving a nice impression.

“I tried to pass on my experiences to the younger men, and that week evolved into three or four months, possibly five months.

“I could go in as long as I needed to,” says the narrator. So I made the choice that staying with Liverpool’s Under-23s for a few months to prepare myself was the best decision for me mentally and physically.” “The summary comes to an end.”