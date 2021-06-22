Liverpool supporters will like the latest Ibrahima Konate video, which was released during the defender’s vacation.

Ibrahima Konate has shared a video that will no doubt endear him to Liverpool supporters.

The centre-back joined on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, becoming the Reds’ first acquisition.

He signed a five-year contract at Anfield after the club met his £36 million release clause with the Bundesliga team.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, and Ben Davies will all be competing for a spot in the team next season, with Ozan Kabak seeming unlikely to be a regular member of the squad.

After captaining France’s Under-21 squad in their European Championship loss to the Netherlands, the 22-year-old is currently on vacation.

Konate can be seen carrying a red flare in a video shared to his Instagram account while a famous song plays in the background.

The club’s song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” played throughout Konate’s video, as the camera panned to a balcony hung with a Liverpool flag.

The defender tagged the post with the location of the French Riveiera, with the message “thanks for everything Big Boss” and a mention of Melcy Luxury, a concierge service.

The centre-back is expected to arrive at the AXA Training Centre in the middle of next month for the start of pre-season training with Liverpool.