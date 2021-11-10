Liverpool supporters have’mixed feelings’ about Steven Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa.

Following recent developments, Liverpool supporters have’mixed views’ about Steven Gerrard perhaps becoming the next Aston Villa manager.

According to initial reports on Monday, the former Liverpool captain is on Aston Villa’s’shortlist’ to replace Dean Smith, but whispers on Tuesday suggest the Midlands club is planning a ‘formal approach.’

Gerrard took over as Rangers manager in 2018 and has had a fantastic first season in charge, ending Celtic’s nine-year reign of terror in the Scottish Premiership.

Now, he’s been connected with a second Premier League position in the last month, having been linked with Newcastle United following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Supporters are split on whether Gerrard should make the move up to the English Premier League, with one eye on the possibility of him replacing Jurgen Klopp in a few years.

One supporter posted, “I’m stunned regarding Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa.”

“However, Birmingham is probably closer to home for him than Newcastle, and it would be a chance for him to break into the Premier League at a very significant club.” Interesting.” Gerrard has made his home in Scotland and replied to rumors that he was being considered for the Newcastle post last month.

“Do I appear to be in a good mood?” Do I appear to be at ease? “Then don’t ask me stupid questions,” Gerrard responded.

According to The Telegraph, Villa has conducted ‘background checks’ on Gerrard and his possible staff, and the former Liverpool captain is’ready’ to speak with them if Rangers agree.

And bookmakers see him as the favorite to be the next man in the Villa Park dugout.

Gerrard’s current contract at Ibrox runs until 2024, and it apparently includes a £2 million release clause.

The 41-year-old appears to be the ideal target for Villa, who are thought to be looking for a ‘big name’ and a’strong character’ to replace Dean Smith.