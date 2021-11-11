Liverpool supporters had a ‘one last dance’ notion about Jude Bellingham’s transfer prior of Michael Edwards’ departure.

Liverpool fans are hoping for one last gift from Michael Edwards before he leaves the club.

Edwards will leave Anfield at the end of the season, according to the Reds, who have decided not to renew his current contract.

The 42-year-old joined Liverpool in November 2011 and has since played an important role in the club’s recruitment and ascension to the top.

During his time at Liverpool, Edwards was responsible for the signings of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Sadio Mane.

His ability to recoup substantial payments for peripheral players, such as Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster, has been a major value to the club.

Edwards will stay at the club until the summer, overseeing the transition of his replacement, Julian Ward, who is now the assistant sporting director.

And Reds supporters are hoping that he will go after completing one final deal in the form of Jude Bellingham.

Craig Hignett, a former Premier League midfielder, reported this week that Bellingham has been telling people he’ll be joining Liverpool next summer.

Bellingham’s future at Dortmund has long been a source of speculation, with Liverpool apparently being one of his pursuers.

After joining BVB from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, the 18-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in football.

Despite Hignett’s allegations, The Washington Newsday knows that, while Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any speculation of a relocation is premature.