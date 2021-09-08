Liverpool supporters adore what Ozan Kabak and Virgil van Dijk accomplished in the tunnel while on international duty.

The conversation between Virgil van Dijk and Ozan Kabak in the tunnel before the Netherlands’ match against Turkey on Tuesday night was a hit with Liverpool fans.

Kabak joined Liverpool on a six-month loan deal in January after Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all suffered injuries that forced them to miss the rest of the season.

The Turkish defender combined brilliantly with Nat Phillips and helped Liverpool beat all odds to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Liverpool had the chance to purchase the defender from Schalke, but instead chose to pay £36 million to recruit Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Kabak signed for Norwich during the summer window after Schalke’s relegation from the Bundesliga, indicating that he will return to Anfield later this season.

Despite never having the opportunity to represent Liverpool together, Kabak was seen embracing Van Dijk in the tunnel during Friday night’s international match.

Kabak openly expressed his appreciation for Van Dijk prior to his move to Liverpool.

“My personal goal is to become a top defender in two or three years, similar to Virgil van Dijk,” he stated. He’s my hero, and I adore him.

“As a footballer?” you might wonder. I admire his style and the way he plays, so I consider him a football hero.”