Liverpool students have missed more school days than students in practically every other part of the country.

According to data from the Department for Education (DfE), students in Liverpool missed a total of 683,602 days of school in the autumn term alone.

Each of the 60,552 students in Liverpool’s schools lost the equivalent of 11 days. That was one of the greatest numbers of days missed per kid in England, with students missing an average of eight days of school per head, compared to five days in southern counties like Cambridgeshire, Cornwall, and Dorset.

READ MORE: A pensioner’s World War II medals were taken from his protected housing.

While school absence rates in Liverpool were already higher than the national average before Covid-19, with four days lost per kid in fall 2019, compared to three days nationally, the difference has been compounded by the pandemic.

Seven days per pupil were lost due to absences in the autumn term, all of which were tied to Covid-19 in Liverpool.

This includes students isolating and sheltering themselves, such as when a class or bubble was required to stay at home.

In comparison, England as a whole lost five days due to Covid-19, but only two in regions like Cambridgeshire, Cornwall, and Dorset.

‘The children of today and tomorrow will be the losers in this,’ writes a letter to the Prime Minister.

In his capacity as Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, Princes Park councillor Tom Logan wrote to the Prime Minister this week, requesting that extra money be put in place to offset shortfalls.

“Investment in education is the surest approach to achieve a durable recovery from COVID,” Cllr Logan stated in the letter. The long-term socioeconomic, educational, and wellbeing implications of such a short-sighted investment are unavoidable. Today’s and tomorrow’s children will be the losers in this, especially those who require the greatest assistance.”

Cllr Logan made it clear in a statement to the ECHO that the local authority is working with schools to assist students catch up.

Cllr Tom Logan, said: â€œSchools worked really hard to put in place remote learning in place for pupils who had to self-isolate at home and I would like to place on record. The summary comes to a close.