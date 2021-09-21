Liverpool still has the option to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for nothing.

Liverpool has struggled at full-back throughout the majority of the Premier League’s history.

Sure, there were some standouts, from Rob Jones and Stig Inge Bjornebye to Steve Finnan and John Arne Riise, but the most majority were either pricey, unreliable, injury-prone, or just plain bad.

Until the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

The pair have established themselves as the greatest in the world at their respective positions at right and left back, having thrived throughout Jurgen Klopp’s recent ascension to domestic and European glory with the Reds.

Because of their importance under Klopp, Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace on Saturday was their first Premier League encounter without either since December 2018, when they won 3-1 away at Burnley, and the first at Anfield since a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in November 2017.

Fans will have almost forgotten the anxiety that used to greet them when seeing wingers attack their full-backs of yesteryear because of the consistency with which the Reds play, bombing forward and registering assists galore without such a style coming at the expense of their defensive duties, such is their consistency, fans will have almost forgotten the anxiety that used to greet them when seeing wingers attack their full-backs of yesteryear.

While such a setup has proven revolutionary at Anfield in recent years, it is possible that this would not have been the case if Rafa Benitez had been successful in landing one of his top targets in the summer of 2006.

Liverpool were rumored to be close to acquiring Brazil star Dani Alves from Sevilla, with the now 38-year-old set to become one of the game’s most lethal attacking full-backs.

It’s just not going to happen at Anfield.

In 2017, the Brazilian revealed FourFourTwo, “I pretty much had an agreement with Liverpool.” “However, for whatever reason, that didn’t happen at the last minute, and I have no idea why because I wasn’t in charge of the discussions. Back then, I had other people representing me.”

Alves would go on to join Barcelona two years later, earning six La Liga titles and three European Cups during an eight-year spell at Camp Nou that cemented his status as football’s most decorated player, with his Olympic Gold medal with Brazil this summer being his 43rd major honor.

In hindsight, it’s simple to say, but former Liverpool CEO Rick Parry accepts the. “The summary has come to an end.”