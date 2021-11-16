Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is the subject of an unsettling warning from Roy Keane.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool has been complimented by Roy Keane for his performance for England against San Marino, but he has warned rivals that he is still far from his best.

In a 10-0 victory for the Three Lions in a World Cup qualifier, the Reds full-back played the full 90 minutes and had a hat-trick of assists.

All three of Alexander-assists Arnold’s came in the second half, setting up goals for Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, and Bukayo Saka.

Former Manchester United captain Kevin Keane compared Alexander-Arnold to David Beckham, a former teammate at Old Trafford.

“Not a chance,” Keane told ITV Sport.