Liverpool sparked a woman’s interest in music, and she won an award for it.

Nneka Cummins was named the winner of the Rushworth Composition Prize by the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra (the UK’s oldest orchestra).

Nneka, from Liverpool Toxteth, earned a cash prize and a year’s complimentary membership in the Ivors Academy, the UK’s foremost professional organisation for music creators, thanks to the Rushworth Foundation’s assistance.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow over the course of a year. Nneka will participate in a series of seminars, masterclasses, and mentoring sessions led by Liverpool Philharmonic’s composers, performers, conductors, and other industry professionals.

The Rushworth Composition Prize, founded in 2015 in collaboration with the Rushworth Foundation, is part of Liverpool Philharmonic’s commitment to commissioning and performing new music as well as fostering local talent.

The competition is available to composers (aged 18 and up) from the North West of England who live, work, or were born in the region (Merseyside, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cumbria) or who study at a Northwest Higher Education institution.

“My passion for music was nourished in Liverpool,” Nneka stated after winning.

“As a youngster, I was a member of the Saturday Morning Music Centre’s Liverpool Youth Orchestra, which performed in various venues.

“I am grateful to Liverpool Philharmonic for this chance, and I am excited to collaborate with Ensemble 10/10.” It’s fantastic to be strengthening my musical ties to Liverpool.”

The Rushworth Foundation, founded by Jonathan Rushworth to support music, the arts, and education in Liverpool, builds on the Rushworth family’s legacy and heritage in the music industry.

It was founded in 1840 by Jonathan’s great-great-grandfather as a pipe organ builder, which grew into a musical instrument maker and dealer.

“We are happy to celebrate Nneka’s creativity with the Rushworth Composition Prize,” stated Peter Garden, Executive Director, Performance and Learning at Liverpool Philharmonic.

“The prize is an important part of the Liverpool Philharmonic’s goal to foster new talent from the region.

“With over 150 new pieces premiered or commissioned in the previous ten years, we are proud of our prolific record of debuting and commissioning new music.”

“I’m excited to hear Nneka’s work throughout the next year.”

Nneka began playing the violin (her favorite instrument) in elementary school and began writing music at the age of 14.

“I utilized the violin to improvise, to come up with my own musical,” she continued.

