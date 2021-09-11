Liverpool solved a huge problem with a £2.5 million transfer deal after an unexpected TV tip-off.

Certain football fans are ecstatic when their team spends a significant amount of money on a new player.

But there’s something to be said for discovering a hidden gem in a bargain before anyone knows who they are.

Liverpool pulled off a similar coup 22 years ago when they paid £2.5 million to Willem II in the Netherlands for the largely unknown Sami Hyypia.

A transfer price of that size was certainly higher back then than it is now, but it was still not a big sum for a centre-back.

Newcastle United signed two center defenders in the summer of 1999. Marcelino was purchased for £5.8 million from Mallorca, while Alain Goma was acquired for £4.7 million from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikael Silvestre joined Manchester United for £4 million, while Michael Duberry moved from Chelsea to Leeds for £4.5 million.

Silvestre was a huge success, winning four league titles, but the rest of the team didn’t fare as well. During Duberry’s five seasons in Yorkshire, he made 53 Premier League appearances, whereas the Newcastle duo only managed 50.

Meanwhile, the Finn, who debuted for Liverpool on this day, made an immediate impression. Prior to his arrival, the Reds had struggled defensively during the 1990s, conceding 49 goals in the season.

The Finn, along with fellow new centre-back Stephane Henchoz (£3.5 million from Blackburn Rovers), ensured the Reds only conceded 30 league goals in his first season on Merseyside.

It went a long way in assisting them in qualifying for the UEFA Cup, which was part of the club’s legendary treble of cup victories the following season.

Hyypia stayed at the club until 2009, winning the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup the year after.

After Alvaro Arbeloa hurt his hamstring in the warm-up, his final start for the club came as a late addition to the lineup. What exactly is the match in question? An amazing 4-1 victory at Old Trafford kept the Reds’ title ambitions alive for the 2008/09 season.

Hyypia made 464 appearances for Liverpool in total.