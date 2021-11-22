Liverpool sold forward Erling Haaland for £6.5 million after a chat with Jurgen Klopp.

Certain Liverpool players reach a moment where they realize their future lies elsewhere.

In the summer, the Reds sold Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic, who had both spent time on loan with the club but had failed to return to Anfield as part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Taiwo Awoniyi, a striker who joined Liverpool in 2015 but failed to make a single appearance, was another player permitted to leave on a permanent basis.

Because the Nigerian forward was unable to obtain a work permit in the United Kingdom until May of this year, he was loaned out seven times before being allowed permission to leave for a cost of £6.5 million.

Last season, Awoniyi spent his final loan season at Bundesliga side Union Berlin, where he scored five goals in 21 appearances and helped the team to a seventh-place finish in only their second season in the German top flight.

Union Berlin fought off competition from Fulham and West Brom to gain the services of Awoniyi, putting an end to any ambitions of a career at Anfield.

With both Awoniyi and Union Berlin flying in the Bundesliga this season, his decision to leave Liverpool in the summer was a wise one.

The former Liverpool forward’s eight league goals have boosted Die Eisernen to a great start in the German top division, where they are currently ranked sixth.

Only Erling Haaland (9) and Robert Lewandowski (14) have scored more goals this season than Awoniyi, demonstrating how productive he has been in the final third.

His most recent goal for the team came in a 2-0 derby victory over Hertha Berlin over the weekend, as his incredible professional career took another turn.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the Nigerian international stated how a conversation with Klopp helped him make up his mind about returning to his current employers in the summer transfer window.

“It’s a good step for me, he said. The most important thing is that once you realize that a club is interested in you as a player and as a guy, you should make the move “he stated

