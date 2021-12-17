Liverpool should raid Chelsea and Barcelona in a big double deal, according to Kenny Dalglish.

Jose Enrique, a former Liverpool defender, believes Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic would be a “wonderful acquisition” to the Reds.

Before signing for Chelsea in January 2019, Pulisic was widely connected with the United States international during his stint at Borussia Dortmund.

In recent months, tentative transfer whispers have linked Pulisic with a return to Anfield, amid conjecture that his time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Despite Enrqiue’s support for Pulisic moving from London to Merseyside, he does not believe it is likely to happen.

Enrique told BeMyBet, “Pulisic is a good player.”

“His biggest issue is injuries, but Klopp knows him well and he would be an excellent addition.”

“However, I don’t think that will happen because Chelsea will not allow one of their top players to depart for Liverpool when they are contending for the title.” However, you never know.

“Chelsea do not sell players, and if they do, it will most likely be to another club.”

“I’m hoping I’m wrong because he’s a fantastic player who would fit in perfectly with Liverpool.”

Gavi, a Barcelona midfielder, is another player Enrique believes would be a good fit for Liverpool.

Liverpool were connected with the 17-year-old last month, and a new report claims that the child may be enticed to join the club.

Despite the claims, Enrique believes that, while Gavi would be a fantastic fit for Liverpool, Barcelona would not trade one of their most promising young players to the Reds.

“Gavi has a lot of promise, despite his youth,” Enrique stated. “Barcelona also needs money, so that may be an alternative.”

“He’ll still have a lot to learn if he joins Liverpool, but he’s a very, very excellent player with a lot of talent.” And under Klopp’s tutelage, every player improves.

“If Barcelona is willing to sell, he will undoubtedly do well for Liverpool.” Klopp, I’m sure, would get the most out of him.

“Unless he’s on a modest wage, I don’t see Barcelona selling to Liverpool.” The issue at Barcelona, however, is the high-paid players.

“He’s a wonderful player for Liverpool, and great players are always welcome.”