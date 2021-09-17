Liverpool should be incredibly proud of its efforts to combat lung cancer.

This year, a service that helps patients with lung cancer is returning, with organizers claiming that Liverpool should be proud of decades of devotion to those affected.

Pause for Hope and the work it has done to support cancer patients in the years since it began in 1999 will be known to Washington Newsday readers.

Its goal is to bring cancer patients together in order to lessen the burden of cancer on the community.

The keynote speaker for this year’s Pause for Hope event will be Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation CEO Paula Chadwick, who will speak at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3 at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mount Pleasant.

The Foundation was founded by its namesake in Liverpool in 1990 and is the only UK charity dedicated only to lung cancer.

Paula has been with the foundation for 25 years and will speak at Pause for Optimism about her experiences as CEO of a cancer charity, the problems it faces, the incredible individuals she has met, and the hope for the future that patient support, new medicines, and research give.

“Pause for Hope is a fantastic method of people getting together to participate in hope, in celebration, and in commemoration of everyone that we’ve lost or is dealing with cancer,” Paula remarked of the incredible job that Pause for Hope accomplishes.

Paula took over as CEO in July 2012. During this time, the organization has worked with people who have been affected by lung cancer, such as patients and their families, to promote awareness of the disease while debunking myths.

Since 1990, the charity has invested millions of pounds in lung cancer research in the hopes of finding techniques to identify the disease early and save lives.

Every year, around 46,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer. 35,000 of them will die within a year of being diagnosed.

“I adore my job,” Paula said of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation’s work. “The people I’ve met over the last 25 years are incredibly remarkable, so brave, and so positive.”

“Even when they are going through some of the saddest, darkest days of their lives, they become true friends.

“This job isn’t easy, but it’s so fulfilling when you see the results.”

