Liverpool set the Premier League record for the youngest ever hat-trick scorer in 1998.

On Valentine’s Day 1998, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen set a Premier League record that continues today.

Owen, who was only 18 years and 62 days old at the time, scored a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

However, after conceding the opener and falling 3-1 behind in the second half, his goals were only enough to earn Roy Evans’ team a point on the day.

It was, however, a pivotal event in Owen’s Liverpool career, occurring during his breakout season in a Reds shirt.

He received a through pass from Steve McManaman, ran between two players, and poked the ball past Kevin Pressman at the near post for his first goal.

After Robbie Fowler’s second goal was saved by the post, he was first to respond, handling a lofted cross from Paul Ince in the box and using a smooth finish to glide the ball into the far corner to complete his hat-trick.

Before traveling to the World Cup with England, Owen finished the 1997/98 season as a joint-winner of the Premier League Golden Boot with 18 goals, alongside Dion Dublin and Chris Sutton.

Liverpool fans were falling in love with their young striker when he scored three goals for the Reds on Valentine’s Day, as evidenced by The Washington Newsday’s match report, which foretold his success in France later that year.

“Yes, this person is truly unique. Indeed, he has emerged as Liverpool’s most valuable performer and, quite simply, their salvation,” the report stated.

“Ronaldo is in Brazil. Michael Owen is a Liverpool and England player.

“Comparing the Reds’ young striker to the outstanding Brazilian is not unrealistic. It’s also not unreasonable to expect our man to make an even bigger impact during the World Cup.”