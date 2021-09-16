Liverpool sends a reminder about the Champions League after transfer snafus and Jurgen Klopp’s surprise choice.

At Liverpool, AC Milan has always elicited the most severe range of emotions.

The only two prior encounters with the Rossoneri have put the Anfield crowd through an incredible wringer, thanks to the respective results of the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals – and the manner in which the former was won.

To be fair, so did this tense but enthralling 3-2 victory over Stefano Pioli’s side.

However, the first encounter between these sides outside of a UEFA final, held at Anfield, was more akin to that legendary night in Istanbul 16 years ago than the joyless Athens sequel.

Given their brief but historic history, it was only natural that the class of 2021 staged their own epic comeback, even if it was a position they should never have been in in the first place.

Liverpool fans were able to enjoy a famous European night with all the lights and whistles that have come to define this venue for the first time since March 2020 – just days before football was sent into a three-month, coronavirus-induced hibernation, in reality.

The Reds’ Champions League campaign kicked off at Anfield against the unheralded FC Midtjylland with not a single fan in attendance, which was a far cry from the sterile, lifeless procedures of last season.

No, this was Liverpool vs. AC Milan, a rematch between two of the game’s biggest names.

This was “real Champions League” stuff, as Jurgen Klopp predicted before the game, and the euphoria of its return shook the stadium to its core.

In actuality, the Milan of 2021 are not the formidable side of superstars that they have been in the past, but their name will always be associated with Europe’s most prestigious championship as seven-time winners.

The last time Liverpool played in front of a full house in the Champions League, they were the champions and arguably the best team in the world.

While the media’s attention has since shifted to the carefree spendthrifts of the transfer market, Klopp will still believe his charges have. “The summary has come to an end.”