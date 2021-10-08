‘Liverpool ring me every now and again,’ says striker on his road back to his Anfield dream.

Paul Glatzel, a Liverpool teenager, has had bad luck in recent years.

Serious injuries have threatened to stymie the 20-year-old forward’s progress at youth level, but he has showed incredible resilience to come back on each occasion.

Glatzel rose to popularity during the 2018-19 season after he and Bobby Duncan developed a potent strike tandem that helped Liverpool’s under-18s win the FA Youth Cup.

Jurgen Klopp rewarded his 28-goal season by include the kid in his pre-season plans and loaning him out to Tranmere Rovers in July 2019.

Glatzel described his experience as “a dream come true that turned into a nightmare” as he was forced to leave the game due to an ACL injury.

This terrible blow was delivered at Prenton Park, a venue with which the striker has become all too acquainted.

Glatzel signed a season-long loan with Tranmere Rovers in July and is hoping to help Micky Mellon’s team gain promotion to League One.

The Liverpool-born forward, whose parents are both German, has had to wait for his chance in recent weeks, but he made his debut in Rovers’ 2-0 EFL Trophy victory against Salford City on Tuesday night.

Despite not scoring, Glatzel’s determination to reclaim possession throughout the game elicited cheers of “well done, Paul!” from Mellon on the sidelines.

Andy Parkinson, Tranmere’s first-team coach, told The Washington Newsday after the game that the Academy standout is on the right route to a successful career.

“We’re glad he got the chance to play, which is crucial.” Paul has applied for his first loan, and first loans are notoriously tough to obtain “Parkinson stated.

“He’s making good progress; we’re continually working with him, and we’re in touch with Liverpool about his progress.

“It’s also crucial to remember that Paul is returning from a long-term injury, something we’re aware of.” For us to be able to contribute to Paul’s development, we must work together with Liverpool.

"He's made himself at home." Everyone at the club is personable, and because of our approach, adjusting to the circumstances is one of the simplest things to do."